SYV Cottage Hospital Foundation taking scholarship applications

Applications for the 2021 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation scholarship program are being accepted now through Friday, March 19.

Santa Ynez Valley residents pursuing studies and careers in a health care or a medical-related field are eligible to apply for a number of scholarships valued at $3,000 that will be awarded by The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund, administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary.

The foundation gave a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three honorees in 2019, according to a spokeswoman. 

Scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley; currently in or planning to enter the health care or medical-related fields and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.

High school applicants must have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and current college enrollees/applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Applications received after the March 19 postmark date will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted in April. 

The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at www.cottagehealth.org/app/files/public/4371/SYVCHF-Scholarship-Application-2021.pdf

