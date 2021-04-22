TBT: Rancheros Visitadores' first ride through Solvang, 1932

In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
Although Solvang was founded as a Danish colony, it was located in the midst of thousands of acres of ranchland where the cowboy lifestyle was all around and became infused with the town’s culture.
In a time-honored tradition, riders and their decked-out horses set out each May for a journey in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Los Rancheros Visitadores, or “The Visiting Ranchers,” began as a nod to the region’s roundups, rodeos and fiestas of almost a century before.
The first official ride was May 9, 1930. Two years later, the route was expanded to bring the 90 riders through Solvang, an annual event that spanned 90 years that only missed once in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Over the decades, the group has grown to more than 800 riders while continuing many traditions from the early years.
The ride includes a weeklong series of encampments highlighting a love of the Old West and the great outdoors. Participants range from local ranchers to international leaders.
Notable past Visitadores have included President Ronald Reagan, Walt Disney, and Clark Gable.
