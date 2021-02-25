You have permission to edit this article.
TBT: Santa Ynez Valley's Quicksilver Miniature Horse Ranch's little horses give loads of love in 1988

022521 Throwback Thursday
Joleigh, age 11, one of the seven Stribling grandchildren, enjoys visiting the ranch and playing with the new babies.

 SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Aug. 11, 1988, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

QUICKSILVER MINIATURE HORSE RANCH: What is chocolate, vanilla or chestnut, speckled or dapple gray, loves jelly beans, apples and carrots and stands smaller than 34 inches (at the withers)?

Answer: one of the miniature horses of Aleck and Louise Stribling of Quicksilver Miniature Horse Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. These small, gentle animals can be seen from Alamo Pintado Road as visitors travel between Solvang and Los Olivos, and both residents and tourists often stop to take pictures.

"These horses are great with kids," explained Aleck Stribling. "They're very gentle and won't bite or kick so they're a terrific family horse" The Striblings have kept miniature horses at their home in Montecito and the whole family is involved with the animals. Their seven grandchildren often visit the ranch to be with the horses. The miniature horses have been used in pet therapy programs because of their gentleness, Stribling said. Quicksilver Ranch has been visited by senior citizen groups who quickly take a liking to the animals.

 

