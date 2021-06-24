In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
Just six months after its founding, a virtual building boom occurred in the new town of Solvang. One of the first buildings completed was the Solvang Hotel, which quickly became the center of community activity.
The hotel served as the local gathering place. Mail was delivered there by stagecoach running between Los Olivos and Gaviota; it housed a branch of the Santa Barbara County Free Library; and every room was occupied by newly arrived settlers.
A large crew of carpenters was at work constructing homes, and ground was broken for a new folk school that was to open in November. There were a reported 65 families, and accommodations were cramped in the new town where tents outnumbered buildings.
The hotel was so crowded at times that men would sleep on the dining room floor when no rooms were available.
The landmark building was eventually renamed the Solvang Inn and housed a lively restaurant and bar that was a popular gathering place.
The building was destroyed by a major blaze on Jan. 28, 1967.