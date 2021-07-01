In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
For decades, Solvang has been a Fourth of July destination with abundant small-town Americana charm, combined with its Danish cultural roots.
In 1947, the Valley Coordinating Council staged a mammoth Fourth of July celebration. Festivities kicked off Friday, July 3, at the Veterans Memorial Building with a dance and crowning of the Fourth of July queen, followed by a parade on the Fourth and a community picnic lunch at Nojoqui Falls Park.
Although there is no longer a queen contest and coronation dance, the annual parade is a treasured tradition with crowds lining the streets to cheer on participants.
The parade has grown over the years from 19 entries in 1947 — made up mostly of “burros, horses and bands” — to approximately 70 entries in 2019 representing local enterprises, youth and nonprofit organizations, traveling dance and music troupes, and various performing equestrian groups.
In 1995, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary assumed the role of host organization for the Fourth of July festivities and raised money for the addition of a fireworks show. The celebration typically draws thousands of spectators to Solvang, making it one of town's busiest tourism holidays.
It’s interesting to note that the coronavirus isn’t the first to interrupt Fourth of July festivities. In 1954, a severe polio outbreak caused the celebration to be postponed to Labor Day weekend in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly virus.