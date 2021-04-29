TBT: Solvang's early focus on education, 1911

In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
In 1911, Solvang’s founders established an agricultural town based on the deeply held principles of community and education. Building a town from nothing was a massive undertaking that was stressful at best. But the new arrivals endured and remained committed to the founders and their vision that Solvang was to be the center for education on the West Coast through the formation of a Danish-American folk school.
The first folk school in Solvang — focused on arts and Danish culture — opened on Nov. 15, 1911, in a new building next to the Solvang Hotel on Gaviota Road (now Alisal Road). Today, the Bit O’ Denmark Restaurant occupies the structure, redressed in Danish Provincial style.
The new school became the most successful start of any Danish-American youth school in the United States. Forty-one young adult students arrived in a town with just five buildings and where tents outnumbered finished homes.
