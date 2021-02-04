You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TBT: Sparkling valley after continuous rains, 1973

TBT: Sparkling valley after continuous rains, 1973

020121 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, March. 1, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

SPARKLING VISTAS SURROUND VALLEY AFTER CONTINUOUS RAINS The rain has been falling in the Santa Ynez Valley about once a week for months, and the result is that the hills and mountains have turned as green a brilliant green as can be remembered in recent years. Over 20 inches of rain compared to under 6 inches last year at this time have fallen. This view from Rancho Laguna de San Francisco toward the mountains near Figueroa should be in living color as the dark greens of the oaks and shrub accentuates the light green of the fields and grassy slopes. Now, wildflowers are blossoming forth in splashes of yellows, reds, purples and oranges. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News