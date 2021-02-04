You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TBT: Storms, heavy rains in '75 bring changes 'On the beach'

TBT: Storms, heavy rains in '75 bring changes 'On the beach'

Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Feb_4__1975_ (1)
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Feb_4__1975_

"On The Beach - Large clump of tulles, which earlier in the day washed sown some stream, out to sea, floats onto Avila Beach with other flotsam, jetsam and driftwood, the result of five days of stormy weather.

It has created a beach comber's delight, and an exciting time for children dressed for the weather."

Every Thursday, Santa Maria Times editors will reach into the newspaper's 139-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Central Coast and the Santa Maria Valley.

To access this memory and more, subscribe to Santa Maria Times digital archives at SantaMariaTimes.com/archives.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News