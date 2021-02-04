TBT: Storms, heavy rains in '75 bring changes 'On the beach'

"On The Beach - Large clump of tulles, which earlier in the day washed sown some stream, out to sea, floats onto Avila Beach with other flotsam, jetsam and driftwood, the result of five days of stormy weather.

It has created a beach comber's delight, and an exciting time for children dressed for the weather."

