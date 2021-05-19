Orcutt Academy's Amber Wey won the Ocean League singles title last week.
The tournament, which was played at Hancock College, culminated with Wey defeating Templeton's Emma Zundel for the singles title.
Those two, plus the other top-six finishers, advance to the area tournament that runs Friday and Saturday at San Luis Obispo High School.
Wey and Zundel took the top two spots, followed by Sophia Sanchez of Templeton, Aida Terrizzi of Templeton, Orcutt Academy's Riley Speer and Mission Prep's Nickie Barker.
Templeton took the top three spots in doubles, with Carmen Lacarno and Heer Shinglot taking the title. Makenzie Newell and Mariel Najera finished second, Audrey Krupa and Tatayana Llieva took third, Mission Prep's Ella Blair and Shirley Horzen finished in fourth place, Templeton's Sunnie Mount and Olivia Voos took fifth and Orcutt Academy's Sydney Carrier and Cassidy Sullivan finished in sixth.
At Morro Bay, the boys finals were held with Orcutt Academy's Kyle Quinlan taking fifth in singles and the doubles team of Dario Lopez and Isaac Pruett taking second place.
Mountain League
St. Joseph sophomore MJ Lundberg rolled to the league singles title, beating San Luis Obispo's Hannah Minnery 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.
Lundberg lost her only game to SLO's Carmen Joines in the semifinals. She swept everything else 6-0, 6-0.
Teammate Shianne Gooley lost to Minnery in the semifinals 7-5, 6-3. Joines won the third-place match 8-2.
San Luis Obispo's Ingrid Chen and Alex Capran won the doubles title.
Boys tennis
Arroyo Grande's Turner Loughead won the Mountain League title over teammate George Keskinov. AJ Daymude (San Luis Obispo) finished third, Noah Ortiz (Righetti) was fourth, Ian Cabrinha (San Luis Obispo) was fifth and Bayley Perlmutter (San Luis Obispo) finished sixth.
On the doubles side, John Raj and Carson Krueckel (San Luis Obispo) edged Preston Nguyen and Danny Kullman (Arroyo Grande) for the title. Isaac Fiala and Brandon Jensen (San Luis Obispo) took third, Lucas Smoli and Kazi Hayashi (Arroyo Grande) finished fourth, Jack Oldenburg and Dylan Koch (San Luis Obispo) was fifth and Elliott Chen, Sulaimansha Syed (San Luis Obispo) took sixth.
The top six advance to the area meet this week.
CIF Central Section playoffs
Boys soccer (Tuesday)
Bakersfield Ridgeview 1, Santa Maria 0
The Saints' season ended in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs Tuesday night in Bakersfield with a loss to Ridgeview.
The Wolf Pack improved to 11-1 on the season. The Saints' season ends with a 6-3-3 record and a Mountain League championship.
This is the second time in three seasons that Ridgeview has knocked Santa Maria out of the playoffs. In 2019, Santa Maria beat Ridgeview 7-2 in the regular season before getting knocked out of the playoffs by Ridgeview in a 4-1 home loss.
Last year, Santa Maria advanced to the championship game of the Division 1 playoffs and won its first state playoff game.
Dinuba 5, Pioneer Valley 1
The Panthers' season ended with a loss at Dinuba Tuesday in the Division 2 playoffs.
Pioneer Valley finishes its season with a 4-2-5 record. Dinuba improves to 12-3-1.
The Panthers finished second in the Mountain League standings.
Clovis 4, San Luis Obispo 0
The Tigers were eliminated by the top-seeded Cougars Tuesday in Clovis.
Clovis is now 18-1-1 on the season. The Tigers finish 4-2-5.
Bakersfield Highland 4, St. Joseph 2
The Scots ended the Knights' season in Bakersfield Tuesday night.
The Knights finish the season 5-8-3 overall. Cole Richardson Jacob Otremba scored goals for St. Joseph in the loss.
Highland improved to 11-2 on the season.
Girls soccer
Saints, Titans host playoff games Friday
Santa Maria hosts Bakersfield West at 6 p.m. Friday night in a CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game.
The Saints are 9-2-1 and finished second in the Ocean League. West is 4-5. Santa Maria is the No. 3 seed. West is the No. 6 seed. Both teams had first-round byes. The winner will play the Caruthers-Fresno Roosevelt winner on May 26 in the semifinals. If Santa Maria wins and Caruthers wins, the Saints would host the semifinal game. If Santa Maria wins and Roosevelt wins, Roosevelt would host.
Nipomo, the Ocean League champ, hosts Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Friday at 5 p.m. The Titans are the No. 3 seed in Division 3 and Memorial is the sixth seed. Both teams had a bye in the first round.
Per CIF policy, admission will be charged at the gate to all spectators.
Boys basketball
Templeton 78, Santa Maria 66
Jacob Estrada had 16 points, Alex Milner and Ben Quintero each added 12 and Ethan Kamps chipped in 10 points and four rebounds in the loss for the Saints.
Boys golf
St. Joseph 209, Righetti 247
Caleb Rodriguez shot a 39 to earn medalist honors for the Knights.
The other scorers for St. Joseph were Ty Gamble (41), Quinn Murray (41), Jayce Gamble (62) and Noah Gordillo (46).
Nate Benzon shot a 48 for the Warriors.
VOTE: See who's up for Athlete of the Week
MJ Lundberg, St. Joseph tennis
The St. Joseph tennis star rolled to the Mountain League singles title on Saturday. She won all her sets while dropping just two games to win the singles crown.
Reann Booker, Righetti track
The senior had a big day at the county championships on Saturday.
Booker helped the Warriors win the 4x100 and 4x400 relay before she won the open 400-meter run and the 200.
Kathleen Hutchens, Arroyo Grande basketball
Hutchens has had a stellar senior season and added to it last week, scoring 18 points against St. Joseph on May 13 and going off for 43 points against the Knights on May 14.
She's averaging about 22 points per game this year.
Briana Reitmeier, Lompoc softball
Reitmeier has been nominated before, but she's just too good to pass up again.
Reitmeier went 1-for-3 with a run while striking out nine over 4 2/3 innings in a 3-2 win over Santa Ynez on May 12. Then on May 14, Reitmeier went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings in an 18-8 win over Santa Ynez.
Ahlexia Glidewell, Santa Maria softball
Glidewell earned two wins over Orcutt Academy last week.
On Saturday, allowed just four hits in a shutout over the Spartans in a 2-0 win. On May 12, Glidewell earned the win in a 17-5 victory.
Kaitlyn Thompson, Santa Ynez tennis
Thompson dropped just two games in a 15-3 win over Diamond Bar in a wild card win on May 11. She then won once at No. 1 singles in the Pirates' playoff loss to Ventura Foothill Tech, winning one of the Pirates' three points.
VOTE: Female Athlete of the Week (Vote on all three sites)
Cesar Garcia, Santa Maria baseball
Garcia, a freshman, hit a two-run home run in a 12-0 win over Mission Prep on May 12.
He then followed that up with a grand slam as he finished with five RBIs in a 9-6 win over the Royals on Saturday.
Sam Bazunga, St. Joseph basketball
Bazunga had a productive week, scoring in double-digits in every game as the Knights went 5-0.
Bazunga had 14 points and nine boards against Bishop Diego on May 10. He had 13 points against Atascadero on May 11, 15 against Arroyo Grande on May 13 and 18 point and seven rebounds against the Eagles on May 14.
He closed out the week with his best game, with 24 points and 16 boards against Taft.
Tyler Hamilton, Arroyo Grande baseball
Hamilton went 5-for-9 with a home run, three doubles, five runs scored and seven RBIs as the Eagles took two out of three from second-place Paso Robles last week.
Cailin Daniels, Lompoc track and field
Daniels has been nominated a bunch of times already, but he's just too good of an athlete to leave off this week.
Daniels got a three-event three-peat at the county meet Saturday and led his team to a co-county championship.
The Lompoc senior won the long jump and triple jump and ran a big third leg for the Braves’ winning 4x100 relay team. Lompoc and San Marcos both scored 95 points to earn a share of the title at host Santa Ynez.