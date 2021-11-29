One of the most instantly recognizable holiday songs also boasts one of the most unique histories of any Christmas carol. The exact origins and author of "The 12 Days of Christmas" are unknown, but according to the Catholic News Agency, the song was written for Catholic children in England sometime after 1558. Between 1558 and 1829, Catholics in England were forbidden to practice their faith openly. The song "The 12 Days of Christmas" was used to teach Catholic children living under such restrictions about their faith. As a result, the song is filled with hidden meaning, even if modern celebrants largely sing it to express their festive moods and not necessarily their respective faiths.
"The 12 Days of Christmas"
On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me
A partridge in a pear tree
On the second day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the third day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the fourth day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the fifth day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the sixth day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the seventh day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the eighth day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Eight maids a-milking
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the ninth day of Christmas my true love sent to me
Nine ladies dancing
Eight maids a-milking
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the 10th day of Christmas my true love sent to me
10 lords a-leaping
Nine ladies dancing
Eight maids a-milking
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the 11th day of Christmas my true love sent to me
11 pipers piping
10 lords a-leaping
Nine ladies dancing
Eight maids a-milking
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
On the 12th day of Christmas my true love sent to me
12 drummers drumming
11 pipers piping
10 lords a-leaping
Nine ladies dancing
Eight maids a-milking
Seven swans a-swimming
Six geese a-laying
Five golden rings
Four calling birds
Three french hens
Two turtle doves, and
A partridge in a pear tree
Lyrics courtesy of Genius.com.