The Patch in Santa Maria ends 2020 season week early; last day on Saturday

092620 the patch 002
Ryan Janzen and Carrie Shargay make their selection at The Patch in Santa Maria on Sept. 26.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The Patch in Santa Maria will end its 2020 season one week earlier than planned, with Saturday now scheduled to be the last day for community members to visit the Los Flores Ranch pumpkin patch. 

The student-run fall event was scheduled to run through Friday and Saturday of Halloween weekend but will close early due to a dwindling pumpkin supply, according to program and event coordinator Corina Posada. 

"We may be closing earlier than planned, but we feel grateful as it is a result of our community’s support for our youth in agriculture!" Posada said.

The Patch provides free, career-oriented agriculture education to high school students in Santa Maria, culminating in the opening of the pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park during the Halloween season. 

Families can visit The Patch between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, with a $5 fee charged for parking. 

The Patch is located in Los Flores Ranch Park at 6245 Dominion Road.

