Three area football teams and three northern San Luis Obispo County squads advanced through the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs last week and will play in quarterfinals Thursday.

The games were moved from Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

In Division 1, St. Joseph, coming off an impressive 41-6 win at home against Clovis East in the first round, will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty. In Division 3, No. 9 Arroyo Grande, coming off a 27-20 upset win at No. 8 Delano Chavez, will play at the top seed, Mountain League rival Mission Prep, which had a bye last week.

In Division 5, No. 8 Pioneer Valley will try to carry over the momentum the Panthers generated for themselves with a 27-0 win at home against No. 9 Delano last week when they play at No. 1 Bishop Union. In other Division 5 games, No. 2 Atascadero will host No. 10 Madera South, No. 4 Templeton will play at home against No. 5 Corcoran and No. 3 Morro Bay will travel to the Central Valley to play at No. 3 Dos Palos.

All games except one are slated for a 7 p.m. start Thursday night. The Pioneer Valley-Bishop Union game will kick off at 6 p.m.

Here are the picks for each game, along with the writer's record so far.

Last week: 7-3. Season record: 38-15.

The picks:

Division 1

No. 6 St. Joseph (9-1) at No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty (8-2).

The Liberty defense, which has yielded an average of just 10.6 points a game, has not encountered an offense quite like the likes of St. Joseph's, which features quarterback Darian Mensah, who is among the leading QBs in the area, big-play running back Carter Vargas and wide receiver Collin Fasse who set the school record for season touchdown catches this year, 19.

However, the St. Joseph offense has not encountered the likes of the Liberty defense, and none of the Mountain League opposition the Knights offense went against came close to the kind of defense the Patriots have.

Liberty gave up 35 and 27 points respectively in losses to Clovis Buchanan and Carlsbad, but those two are ranked among the top 35 teams in the state, and Carlsbad is No. 20. Besides, the Patriots held Fresno Central, Bakersfield Centennial and Bakersfield Frontier, all of whom average 30 points or more a game, to 10, 7 and 7 points respectively.

The Patriots have a strong offense themselves, averaging 35 points a game. Two quarterbacks, Cole O'Brien and Jace Nixon, who have 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions between them, split time. Running back Jalen Hankins has run for 16 touchdowns this year, and he averages 74 yards rushing a game.

Wide receiver Kresean Kizzy has four games of 100-plus yards in receptions this year. Cameron Dangerfield and Mehki Delouth have been reliable backs for the Patriots. Meanwhile, the St. Joseph defense has struggled against some of the stronger offenses it has faced. The offense usually puts up enough points for the Knights to win.

The unit will be hard pressed to do so this time.

The pick: Liberty 28, St. Joseph 24.

Division 3

No. 9 Arroyo Grande (5-6) at No. 1 Mission Prep (7-3)

No one in the Mountain League was able to contain the Mission Prep offense for an entire game. The most consistently productive Royals skill position player has been running back Drew Harrigan. He's run for 16 touchdowns this year, and he averages a tad more than 126 rushing yards a game.

The Royals have a good quarterback, Colby White, who has a go-to wide receiver, Jamar Howard.

However, the Royals just squeezed by the Eagles when the teams met at Mission Prep in the regular season. The Royals won 41-35 then had a tussle the following week at Righetti before finally coming away with a 27-19 win.

Backs Junior Herlihy and Ben Walz lead a strong Arroyo Grande running game, and the Eagles, with their big win on the road last week, have momentum. Meanwhile, the Royals, who are coming off a bye week, struggled in their last two games.

The nod here goes to the Eagles in an upset.

The pick: Arroyo Grande 35, Mission Prep 32.

Division 5

No. 8 Pioneer Valley (5-6) at No. 1 Bishop Union (9-0)

The Panthers turned in a solid game all around last week. The defense posted its first shutout of the year, Anthony Arias and Allan Jimenez, literally the only two Panthers ball carriers, combined for 176 yards, with Arias scoring twice, and quarterback Alex Garcia connected with receiver Elias Giddings, his only target, six times for 108 yards. Meanwhile, Panthers kicker Lucan Brafman kicked two field goals.

Bishop Union has played only two opponents with a winning record, but the Broncos have been involved in just one one-score game, a 30-28 win at 6-4 Lake Arrowhead Rim of the World Sept. 23. The Broncos have a solid state ranking, No. 420. None of the other Division 5 playoff teams are in the top 500.

The Broncos have out-scored their opposition by a combined 301-91. They have a good quarterback, junior Boden St. Marie, who has thrown for 1,058 yards, with nine touchdown passes and just three interceptions. St. Marie has also rushed for 337 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cain Omuhundro, who averages just over 90 yards a game rushing and has run for six touchdowns this year, leads a Broncos ground attack that averages 221 yards a game.

Pioneer Valley will face two particularly strong opponents in the bus ride (likely at least six hours) and the weather (likely in the 30's come kickoff time).

The Panthers have a shot, but the bus ride and the weather they will face are a lot to deal with for a team used to neither on the night it plays at the unbeaten top-ranked team in the division.

The pick: Bishop Union 31, Pioneer Valley 24

No. 7 Madera South (7-4) at No. 2 Atascadero (6-4)

The Greyhounds are coming off a bye week. In their last game, Oct. 28 at Pioneer Valley, they out-gained the Panthers 333-227, but the 'Hounds struggled against the Panthers run game, the Panthers made the biggest plays, including a blocked extra point kick by Adrian Mora after the last Atascadero touchdown, when they had to and Pioneer Valley came away with a 21-20 upset win against the Ocean League co-champions.

The 'Hounds will try to rebound after seeing their five-game winning streak end.

They will have to deal with two capable rushers for the Stallions, Angelo Moreno (103.7 yards a game, five touchdowns on the year) and Erik Cervantes (76 yards a game, 12 TDs on the year). The Stallions rarely pass.

The Greyhounds, with quarterback Kane Cooks, and running back Trey Cooks (112 yards a game rushing), can move the ball through the air and on the ground, and Kane Cooks, besides being a capable runner, averages slightly more than 67 rushing yards a game. He has run for 13 touchdowns, Trey Cooks has run for 12.

Madera South barely survived 466 yards passing by Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena last week, and the 'Hounds' balance on offense should be enough to get them through this one.

The pick: Atascadero 33, Madera South 24

No. 5 Corcoran (9-2) at No. 4 Templeton (7-4)

The visiting Panthers have won eight of their last nine games. Their quarterback, Gage Armbruster, averages a solid 153 yards a game. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

Armbruster, at just over 56 yards a game, is the second-leading rusher on the team behind Enrique Rios (87.5 yards a game). They have both rushed for 10 touchdowns this year.

Templeton hangs its hat on its running game. Backs Dylan Kriling, Landen Miller and Wyatt Ramey have combined for 24 rushing touchdowns this year. The three combine for nearly 167 yards rushing an outing.

Both teams average a bit more than 29 points a game. Corcoran has shown the stronger defense, yielding 13 points a game to the Eagles unit's 20 points allowed an outing.

Corcoran has the slightly higher state ranking, 573 to 577, but, with the strength of their balanced run game, the -ever so slight - nod here goes to the Eagles.

The pick: Templeton 22, Corcoran 21

No. 6 Morro Bay (5-6) at No. 3 Dos Palos (6-5)

Quarterback Nicky Johnson, running back Nami Hoag and receiver Aiden Blackwood have carried a lot of the No. 6 Pirates' offense most of the year, and Johnson hit Hoag with the winning touchdown pass in Morro Bay's come-from-behind 28-25 win at home against Bakersfield Golden Valley in the first round.

The Broncos lost their first four games, all by one score, and have won six of seven since. Dos Palos scores at a rate of 35.5 points a game and gives up an average of just under 26 points an outing.

Dos Palos has shown a solid running and passing game. Andre Flores (84.5), Drake Hennagan (50.8) and quarterback Peyton Van Worth (44.7) combine for 180 yards a game rushing. Hennagan has run for 10 touchdowns, Van Worth has run for nine more and Flores has run for five.

Van Worth averages just over 148 yards a game passing and has a good touchdown passes-to-interceptions margin, 16-8. Sixto Ibarra averages 20.5 yards a game in receptions yardage yet leads the team in touchdown catches with seven.

The Broncos figure to keep their momentum in this one.

The pick: Dos Palos 38, Morro Bay 28.