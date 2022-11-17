There are three games involving area teams left in the football playoffs. One is in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section's Division 3 playoffs and two more are in the semis of the Division 5 playoffs.

Mission Prep, the top seed in Division 3, is coming off a convincing 35-14 win over Mountain League rival Arroyo Grande last week. The Royals (8-3) host No. 4 Delano Kennedy (9-2) in the semifinals.

No. 8 Pioneer Valley, coming off a 9-7 upset win at previously unbeaten Bishop Union in the quarterfinals last Thursday night, will play at No. 4 Templeton in one semifinal. No. 2 Atascadero will host No. 3 Dos Palos in the other.

All games are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Pioneer Valley beat all three of the other remaining teams, albeit in close ones, during the regular season. The Panthers edged Dos Palos 28-27 in a pre-season game. Pioneer Valley won 28-21 at Templeton in one Ocean League game. In a regular season finale, the Panthers scored a 21-20 upset win at home against co-league champion Atascadero.

Adrian Mora preserved the win by blocking the PAT kick after the last Greyhounds touchdown in that one.

Here is a look at the games, with the picks.

Last week: 4-2.

Season record: 35-14

Division 3

Delano Kennedy (9-2) at Mission Prep (8-3)

The Royals have passed just about every test thrown at them this year, finishing second in a difficult Mountain League. Look for the Royals to make the Division 3 final. Mission Prep would host the CIF final if it wins Friday. No. 11 Fresno Sunnyside and No. 15 Bakersfield Independence have made surprise runs to the semis on the other side of the bracket.

The Pick: Mission Prep, Kennedy 12

Pioneer Valley (6-6) at Templeton (8-4)

The Eagles got to the semis with a 21-17 win at home against No. 5 Corcoran.

Templeton sports a sturdy defense and a rushing attack, sparked by backs Dylan Kriling, Landen Miller and Wyatt Ramey, that pounds out a bit more than 220 yards a game.

However, the Panthers have won three straight and their defense is on a roll. Pioneer Valley blanked Delano 34-0 in the first round of the playoffs then held a Bishop Union rushing game that had averaged a bit above 207 yards a game to 85 last week.

Besides, the Panthers have capable running backs themselves, Anthony Arias and Allan Jimenez, who scored the Pioneer Valley touchdown last week.

The pick: Pioneer Valley 21, Templeton 14.

Dos Palos (7-5) at Atascadero (7-4)

The Greyhounds, coming off a first-round bye, cruised to a 39-8 win at home against No. 7 Madera South in the quarterfinals. Dos Palos edged Morro Bay 28-27 at Dos Palos. A Pirates pass for the two-point conversion and the win failed.

Both teams took off after starting badly. Dos Palos was 0-4 early, and Atascadero was 0-3.

The Broncos have a running back, Andre Flores, who averages just over 118 yards a game rushing. They also have a quarterback, Peyton Van Worth, who is adept at passing the ball and running it.

However, the Greyhounds have a capable quarterback themselves, Kane Cooks, and a running back, Trey Cooks, who averages 112.3 yards a game.

The Greyhounds seem to be peaking at the right time.

The pick: Atascadero 31, Dos Palos 28.