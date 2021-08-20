The sights, smells and sounds of football returned to the Central Coast Friday night, as the high school football season kicked off with a bevy of games in the Santa Maria Valley and beyond.
Santa Maria High School began its season with a game against East Bakersfield, the debut of first-year head coach Albert Mendoza. Pioneer Valley hosted San Luis Obispo in the Panthers' first game under new coach Dustin Davis.
St. Joseph, meanwhile, hit the road and played Charter Oak in Covina. Righetti High's football team did not play Friday after its season-opening game was canceled when the Warriors missed three practices due to COVID-19 testing protocols.
Orcutt Academy and Valley Christian Academy, the Santa Maria Valley's two 8-man football teams, are scheduled to kick off their seasons next week.
In Lompoc, the Braves took on Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium while the Cabrillo Conquistadores traveled to Ventura County to face Nordhoff in Ojai.
In San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo battled Santa Ynez in a non-league game while Arroyo Grande hosted Frontier from Bakersfield.
California teams had a short layoff after a truncated spring season that was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Those spring games, though, featured little of the pageantry that Central Coast football fans are accustomed to.
Fan attendance was limited due to the pandemic and there were no concession stands at games due to public health regulations.
This season, though, schools are planning on full fan attendance and a return to the student sections and snack bars. There was also no postseason for football teams last school year. A full playoff schedule is slated for this fall season.
