Last Friday, Gabe Sanchez made a play that he'll remember for the rest of his life.

Only, his memory may be a little fuzzy. That's because, Sanchez says, when he came up with the game-clinching interception against Santa Ynez, the junior linebacker "blacked out" from all the excitement.

With Nipomo leading Santa Ynez by five and less than two minutes remaining, Sanchez, a 5-foot-7, 180-pound linebacker, picked off a Luke Gildred pass over the middle and was tackled shortly thereafter.

Gildred had guided the Pirates some 45 yards in about a minute before Sanchez intervened and came away with the game-clinching interception.

"So I sprinted over there, saw the ball coming my way and I blacked out, man," Sanchez said. "It was so unreal. I never thought I'd get the ball and make a game-winning play like that."

Sanchez finished the game with eight tackles, three tackles-for-loss and the interception.

His play came at a crucial time as Gildred, a junior making his first varsity start, was heating up. Gildred completed 16 of 29 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in the game. Gildred completed four of his first five passes to open the drive, moving the Pirates from their own 3 to midfield.

Owen Hunt, the intended target, had three catches for 28 yards on the day, but Sanchez made sure Hunt didn't get a fourth.

"I had a feeling they were going to pass," Sanchez said. "I mean, a lot of their yards were gained that way. They were beating me on the hook all game, I'll admit that, but I saw they were going for it and I thought 'Nope, not again.'"

Nipomo coach Tony Dodge said the team "reps those late-game situations" in practice weekly.

"They've got two minutes left and we've got to stop them," Dodge said. "I think our guys thrive in that situation. Our experience really helps there, obviously."

The Nipomo defense was stout against the Santa Ynez rushing attack, allowing just 39 yards on 23 carries in the game. Isaac Moran led the Pirates with 11 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Gildred had 11 yards on eight carries.

Cash McClurg had three catches for 38 yards and twin brother Canyon McClurg added three catches for 36 yards for Santa Ynez.

Tyler Gregg, a senior, led the Pirates with 53 yards on two catches, including a 43-yard catch that set up Moran's touchdown run.

"Everybody likes to underestimate Nipomo and we like to prove people wrong," Dodge said. "We played with heart and we played physical. We were the more physical team and it showed at the end. We were able to run the ball to kill the clock. The defense came through right at the end."

Dodge thought the Titan defense made another huge play in the first half. After Nolan Oslin picked off Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese, the Titan defense stiffened up and held the Pirates to a 33-yard field goal by Leo Valencia.

"Not only was there Sanchez's pick at the end, we threw a pick and we held them to a field goal in the first half," Dodge said. "That was the difference in the game. The defense stopped them when we had to."

The Titans rushed for 162 yards on 37 carries with junior Gabe Evans and senior quarterback Nate Reese scoring rushing touchdowns. Reese had a game-high 86 yards on 15 carries. Vinny Hernandez, had 38 yards on eight carries and Sanchez added 20 yards on six carries.

"I'm very proud of them with the effort they gave me and the effort they put in," Dodge said. "It's the same old story with Santa Ynez and Nipomo. It's a great rivalry game. Three or four years in a row it's come down to the last possession."