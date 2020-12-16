Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA

High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (SIGNED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.
Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.
#8Clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Give it up for Thomas Cole!#GoBruins | @ThomasCole_SLO pic.twitter.com/ZaLdVPJb6i
