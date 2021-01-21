You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Andersen's starts 50th year

SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Jan. 28, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ANDERSEN'S STARTS 50TH YEAR Swinging into their 50th year of operation is Pea Soup Andersen's Restaurant in Buellton. The famed restaurant along Highway 101 serves over 1,000,000 customers a year and employs an average of 140 people full time. Started on Friday the 13th in June 1924 by Anton Andersen and his wife, Juliette, the restaurant was first called Andersen's Electric Cafe due to the prized possession, a new electric stove. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

