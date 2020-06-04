Throwback Thursday: Canned Fresh Soup, 1951
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Canned Fresh Soup, 1951

As published in the Friday, April 6, 1951 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

CANNED FRESH SOUP, long a dream of housewives and dairymen, was brought a step closer to realization with successful application of a revolutionary new process to canning of split pea soup by Andersen's Foods, Inc., of Buellton and Santa Barbara. Shown in the above photo are split pea soup king Robert Andersen joining Eleanore Conte. Santa Barbara College student, inspecting a can of fresh split pea soup right off the assembly line while a robot-like electronic instrument panel keeps watch over canning operations.

060420 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lourdes Marie Battles
Obituaries

Lourdes Marie Battles

Lourdes Marie Battles (nee Houtman) passed away in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lourdes was born May 15, 1952 in New Bedford, MA, the fir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News