Throwback Thursday: Canned Fresh Soup, 1951

CANNED FRESH SOUP, long a dream of housewives and dairymen, was brought a step closer to realization with successful application of a revolutionary new process to canning of split pea soup by Andersen's Foods, Inc., of Buellton and Santa Barbara. Shown in the above photo are split pea soup king Robert Andersen joining Eleanore Conte. Santa Barbara College student, inspecting a can of fresh split pea soup right off the assembly line while a robot-like electronic instrument panel keeps watch over canning operations.