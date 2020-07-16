Throwback Thursday: Class of 1906 Totaled Six, 1970
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Class of 1906 Totaled Six, 1970

As published in the Thursday, Oct. 1, 1970 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

The class of 1906, Santa Ynez Valley High School, poses for its graduation photograph. The high school is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the school. Holding the scrolls are, seated from the left, Ella DeVaul, Dica Smith (married name Gruell and Hartley), Bertha Smith (Steel), and Irma Farmer (Robertson). Standing are Richard Torrance, teacher Thomas Blair, and Samuel de la Cuesta.

071620 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+7
Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Local News

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

  • Updated

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News