Throwback Thursday: Dimes Drive given boost, 1969

As published in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1969, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
DIMES DRIVE GIVEN BOOST The March of Dimes campaign in the Santa Ynez Valley, being conducted under the direction of a group of Valley High School students, was given a hike of $267.93 this week thanks to the efforts of Leo Sears of Houston's Liquor Store in Buellton. Sears holds the 2-gallon bourbon bottle which he had used to collect the donation for the Dimes Drive over a period of the last year. Accepting the check from Sears are Scott Bebernes, left, and Tom Bohlinger, Valley Dimes campaign chairman.
