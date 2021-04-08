You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Dimes Drive given boost, 1969

Throwback Thursday: Dimes Drive given boost, 1969

040821 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1969, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

DIMES DRIVE GIVEN BOOST The March of Dimes campaign in the Santa Ynez Valley, being conducted under the direction of a group of Valley High School students, was given a hike of $267.93 this week thanks to the efforts of Leo Sears of Houston's Liquor Store in Buellton. Sears holds the 2-gallon bourbon bottle which he had used to collect the donation for the Dimes Drive over a period of the last year. Accepting the check from Sears are Scott Bebernes, left, and Tom Bohlinger, Valley Dimes campaign chairman.

 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
No Big Game? Frustration growing as rivalry game likely won't happen
Local Sports

No Big Game? Frustration growing as rivalry game likely won't happen

  • Updated

Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones is disappointed in how things are playing out, saying he's made concessions to make the game happen. "We have never not played the Conqs since they fielded a varsity team," Jones said Monday. "This game has great interest in the Lompoc Valley and means the world to the athletes and their families."

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News