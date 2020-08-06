Throwback Thursday: For School Wear, 1936

As published in the Friday, Aug. 21, 1936, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
In every back-to-school wardrobe there should be at least one dress of light weight wool. Light in weight but warm enough for cool-ish days, the sheer wool used to make this beautifully tailored two-piece frock makes it equally acceptable for business, campus or spectator sports wear. A two-color print chiffon scarf tucks inside the high round collar. The front closing is achieved with composition buttons matching the shade of the frock.
