You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: For School Wear, 1936
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: For School Wear, 1936

080620 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Aug. 21, 1936, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

In every back-to-school wardrobe there should be at least one dress of light weight wool. Light in weight but warm enough for cool-ish days, the sheer wool used to make this beautifully tailored two-piece frock makes it equally acceptable for business, campus or spectator sports wear. A two-color print chiffon scarf tucks inside the high round collar. The front closing is achieved with composition buttons matching the shade of the frock.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges
Education

As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges

  • Updated

Despite the many new challenges that educators will surely face over the course of the upcoming school year, several LUSD teachers and administrators said they were looking forward to navigating their new professional landscape. A key part of succeeding, they said, will be cooperation from parents and families, particularly as standards will not be relaxed in the ways they were for the final months of the 2019-20 school year.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News