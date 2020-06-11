Throwback Thursday: Ground broken Sunday for Vets Memorial Building, 1936

City of Solvang to host community workshop at Vets Hall on proposed development project Three separate workshop sessions will be conducted on June 27 at the Solvang Veterans Hall, and facilitated by City staff and developer Ed St. George.

“As chairman of the Solvang Business Men’s association it falls to my lot to say a few words at this important and interesting ceremony and I am very pleased and happy to do this.

“The Association as a group are interested in, and devoted the greater part of their energy, to not only the development of Solvang but to the upbuilding and development of the entire Santa Ynez Valley. We believe that by organization, more can be accomplished for the community than by individual effort.

“The breaking of this ground I think is evidence of the truth of that statement, and I would like to mention just a little part we took helping to bring about this ceremony.

COVID-19 testing site relocating to Solvang Vets Hall on Friday The Solvang test site is expected to remain in place through the month of June.

“Seven years ago last November the question of the purchase of this tract was brought before the SBA by a member of the American Legion, with the idea in mind of having it as a site for a memorial building, for even at that time the community found itself without a building large enough to accommodate the crowds at the various entertainments that from time to time were given.