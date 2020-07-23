Throwback Thursday: Hand-Carved Statue of Junipero Serra, 1954
Throwback Thursday: Hand-Carved Statue of Junipero Serra, 1954

As published in the Friday, June 11, 1954, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

THIS HAND-CARVED STATUE of Father Junipero Serra, showing the founder of the Missions with his arm around a small Indian boy, is one of the many items to be found in the recently opened Saint Agnes Gift Shop at Old Mission Santa Ines. Here, Miss Jeanne Smith, who came to the Valley from Arizona to operate the gift shop here, is seen admiring the statue, one of two in existence. All proceeds from gift shop sales go to preservation and maintenance of the Mission. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

