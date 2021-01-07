You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Happy New Year, 1960

Throwback Thursday: Happy New Year, 1960

010721 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Dec. 30, 1960, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Gregg Henning, 1-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Henning of Solvang, typifies the arrival of the new year as he sings out what well could be a stanza from "Auld Lang Syne" to celebrate the coming of 1961. New Year's Eve in the Valley will be marked by public dances, organizational festivities, home parties and traditional church rites on New Year's Day. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local News

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News