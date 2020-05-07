Throwback Thursday: Mother's Day for Grandmother, 1966

Throwback Thursday: Mother's Day for Grandmother, 1966

As published in the Thursday, May 5, 1966 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Mrs. William Petersen of Solvang is a grandmother but she's also a mother again and is given royal treatment in advance of Mother's Day by her three grandsons, David Colby, 7, left, offering a cup of coffee; Al Colby, 10, with coffee pot for refill, and Steven Colby, 4, with gift wrapped present. Mrs. Petersen and her husband became mother and father to the three Colby boys after their parents passed away, nearly four years ago.

050720 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy
Local News

'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy

  • Updated

Lompoc High student Jennifer Ayala took out a $1,000 loan this year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase a pig with the intent of selling it, ideally for a profit, at auction during this summer’s Santa Barbara County Fair. With the coronavirus outbreak threatening the likelihood of the fair, Ayala is now scrambling to find a buyer as soon as possible so she can repay that loan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News