Throwback Thursday: Nielsen's Market receives award, 1979

As published in the Thursday, May 31, 1979, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
FOR MEETING ALL SIX OF the requirements of the Energy Conservation Program, Nielsen's Market in Solvang received an award from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Presenting the plaque, certificate and window decal was Ronald S. David, Commercial Representative of PG&E. Shown from left to right are: Wayne Barbarick, local PG&E manager, Karl Knudsen, Roger Nielsen, Valley Robert Foster, manager, and Ronald David.
