Throwback Thursday: Nielsen's Market receives award, 1979

081320 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, May 31, 1979, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FOR MEETING ALL SIX OF the requirements of the Energy Conservation Program, Nielsen's Market in Solvang received an award from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Presenting the plaque, certificate and window decal was Ronald S. David, Commercial Representative of PG&E. Shown from left to right are: Wayne Barbarick, local PG&E manager, Karl Knudsen, Roger Nielsen, Valley Robert Foster, manager, and Ronald David. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

