Throwback Thursday: Solvang Hotel Opens, 1911

This Thursday's archive of Solvang Hotel was provided by Solvang Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, dated June 27, 1911:

Located on Gaviota Road (present day Alisal Road) near the intersection with Lompoc Road (Mission Drive), Solvang Hotel was the center of community activity.

It served as the local gathering place; mail was delivered by stagecoach running between Los Olivos and Gaviota; it housed a branch of the Santa Barbara County Free Library; and every room was occupied by newly arrived settlers.

The hotel was so crowded at times that men would sleep on the dining room floor when no rooms were available.

Hotel construction was done under contract with Hans Skytt and his crew, in 1911.
