You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Story Hour Fun, 1962

Throwback Thursday: Story Hour Fun, 1962

102220 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, March 16, 1962, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

STORY HOUR FUN: A trio of Solvang Girl Scouts, members of Troop No. 149, Debbie Darling, 12, left, Monte Beth Miles, 12, and Jackie Hansen, 11, presented an original puppet show, "Sheri's Birthday Party," during last Saturday morning's story hour at the Solvang Branch Library. Solvang Girl Scouts help with story hours each week and entertained with the show as a special feature of Girl Scout Week. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Obituaries

Tiffani Briana Villa

Tiffani Briana Villa was born to Linda Gruebner and Trinidad Chavoya on May 4, 1969. She grew up in Lompoc with her father and brother, and la…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News