Throwback Thursday: Will Rogers Stops in Santa Ynez Valley, 1931

As published in the Friday, March 6, 1931 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Will Rogers, noted cowboy humorist and actor, stopped in the Santa Ynez Valley while enroute to San Simeon, where he and a party of eight will visit the Hearst ranch. Rogers and party motored up from Beverly Hills and stopped at Max Ferslew's Rainbow Cafe at Buellton Tuesday morning for a breakfast party.

