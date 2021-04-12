You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, April 1

INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Old Oak Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 11:22 p.m., Juan Rico, 33, was arrested in the 800 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, obstruction and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

