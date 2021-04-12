Thursday, April 1

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.
