Thursday, April 15

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.

