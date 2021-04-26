Thursday, April 8

INCIDENT — At 12:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
ARREST — At 1 p.m., Luna Garcia, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation, false imprisonment and failure to appear.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!