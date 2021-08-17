INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Jacob Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads.
INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Angelina Castellanos, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force and burglary.
ARREST — At 11:14 p.m., Jimmy Sanchez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, threats and probation violations.