Thursday, Dec. 17

INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Justin Michael Orozco, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
