Thursday, Dec. 3

INCIDENT — At 5:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Thornburg and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:36 a.m., Juventino Najera, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 1:38 p.m., Jeannette Almanza, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested at the County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on a probation detainer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, grand theft, identity theft and probation violations.
