Thursday, Feb. 11

INCIDENT — At 5:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 500 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of East Cherry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East North Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in the 1100 block of Point Sal Loop.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North First Street.
ARREST — At 8:46 a.m., Melissa Horton, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not-firearm, resulting in great bodily injury.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
