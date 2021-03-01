You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday, Feb. 11

Thursday, Feb. 11

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 4:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Wood Mill Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 8:58 a.m., Raul Oseguera, 22, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, first-degree robbery, witness intimidation and vandalism.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News