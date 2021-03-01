Thursday, Feb. 18

ARREST — At 3:36 p.m., Gabriel Tejeda, 29, was arrested near Bradley Road and Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Jonathan Blaies, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!