You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday, Feb. 18

Thursday, Feb. 18

  • Updated

ARREST — At 3:36 p.m., Gabriel Tejeda, 29, was arrested near Bradley Road and Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Jonathan Blaies, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News