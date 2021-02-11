Thursday, Jan. 28

ARREST — At 2:21 p.m., Kevin Guevara, 24, was placed under arrest on a warrant at the Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, attempting to escape with force and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Krys Carminati, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
