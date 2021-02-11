You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Jan. 28

INCIDENT — At 4:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1500 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of harassing phone calls in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, which resulted in a citation.

ARREST — At 10:28 a.m., Jorge Zurita, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:42 a.m., Kenneth McKinzie, 30, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury (non-firearm) and attempted murder.

