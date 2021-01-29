Thursday, Jan. 7

INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of West Lemon Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Battles Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
