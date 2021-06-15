INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling near the intersection of East Alvin and North East avenues.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an uninhabited dwelling in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Donaovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South Logan Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near northbound Highway 101 and Main Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

