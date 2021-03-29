You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, March 11

ARREST — At 1:31 p.m., Jose Martinez, 51, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, and vandalism.

ARREST — At 3:59 p.m., David Moreno, 31, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Battles Road and South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of escaping from jail using force.

