Thursday, March 18

Thursday, March 18

INCIDENT — At 1:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 500 block of West Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Cox Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 2:28 a.m., Monica Gaitan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of North Kellogg Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:51 p.m., Michael Alvarez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of Woodhaven Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child pornography.

