INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Harding and North Benwiley avenues.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Battles Road.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

