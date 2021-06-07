INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of South K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.