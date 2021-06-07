INCIDENT — At 4:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1200 block of Aspen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 4:58 a.m., Robert Ruiz, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and School Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., Ramon Rivera, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 11 reports of fireworks.