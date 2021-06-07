INCIDENT — At 4:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1200 block of Aspen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 4:58 a.m., Robert Ruiz, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and School Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking.

ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., Ramon Rivera, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 11 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

