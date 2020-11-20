Thursday, Nov. 12

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
