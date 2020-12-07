Thursday, Nov. 19

INCIDENT — At 4:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — 10:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of Riverside Drive and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
